Alliston Cenotaph relying on donations for costly renovations

The Alliston Cenotaph is a cherished part of town that pays tribute to veterans who lost their lives, but the structure needs some major renovation work.

Foundation issues are causing the black stones to tilt and separate.

The Alliston Cenotaph Committee was informed the foundation was slipping, and so the stones would have to be removed with a heavy crane and shipped to be professionally repaired.

The extensive work will include shaving and reprinting the stones and restoring the foundation from the bottom.

The committee is taking this opportunity to add two more names to the monument of local veterans who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

The work won't happen until after Nov. 11, Remembrance Day, and cost roughly $20,000.

The repairs should be completed by next spring.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the repair project can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page.