Alliston Cenotaph relying on donations for costly renovations
The Alliston Cenotaph is a cherished part of town that pays tribute to veterans who lost their lives, but the structure needs some major renovation work.
Foundation issues are causing the black stones to tilt and separate.
The Alliston Cenotaph Committee was informed the foundation was slipping, and so the stones would have to be removed with a heavy crane and shipped to be professionally repaired.
The extensive work will include shaving and reprinting the stones and restoring the foundation from the bottom.
The committee is taking this opportunity to add two more names to the monument of local veterans who lost their lives in Afghanistan.
The work won't happen until after Nov. 11, Remembrance Day, and cost roughly $20,000.
The repairs should be completed by next spring.
Anyone wishing to make a donation to the repair project can do so by visiting the GoFundMe page.
-
City of Barrie votes to tighten rules on building secondary detached dwellingsBarrie City Councillors voted unanimously to stiffen rules around secondary detached dwellings, making it more challenging for those looking to build.
-
Here are some popular costumes for Halloween this yearHalloween may be a few weeks away, but some people are already thinking about which costumes to wear, and which are the most popular.
-
Ontario woman says she'll pay for third vaccine dose so she'll be allowed on cruise shipAn Ontario woman who has a cruise booked in January out of Florida says she's willing to pay for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so that she'll be allowed to board the ship.
-
LSTAR revels record-setting numbers for September home statisticsThe London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says home sales are on track for a record year.
-
Return of big events marks another step in Maritimes' return to normalIt was one of the first things cancelled when COVID-19 began in the Maritimes back in March 2020. Now, after a two-year absence, the Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament in Cape Breton -- one of the largest recreational hockey tournaments in the country -- is coming back from March 17-20, 2022.
-
September COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sask. were driven by unvaccinated patientsSaskatchewan saw pandemic-high COVID-19 hospitalizations in September and, according to new data from the provincial government, the large majority of people admitted were not fully vaccinated against the virus.
-
California bill could end up cutting Canadian forestry jobsA state bill in California could mean cuts to Canada's forestry sector, including in Renfrew Country.
-
COVID-19 in Sask.: What is a rapid antigen test?Rapid COVID-19 antigen tests are becoming more popular in Saskatchewan with proof of vaccination or negative tests needed to attend many events and businesses.
-
U of R Rams quarterback goes viral for sideline interviewAn interview featuring University of Regina Rams quarterback Sawyer Buettner, fresh off the field in Saturday’s game with blood dripping from his face, has gone viral.