Alliston doctor faces allegations of sexual assault

A 71-year-old Alliston doctor faces charges following allegations of sexual assault at a medical facility.

Nottawasaga provincial police say the victim accused Dr. Samuel Olupona of sexual assault during a procedure.

Police arrested the Kleinburg man and charged him with two counts of sexual assault.

He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

"The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes," said Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit Sgt. Sarah Vance.

Police urge anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Following the complaint, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario placed specific temporary restrictions on Dr. Olupona's practice.

Additionally, the College ordered the accused's practice to be under a clinical supervisor's guidance for three months.

None of the allegations against Dr. Olupona have been proven in court.