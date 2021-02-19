A 63-year-old Alliston farmer plans to share his $50,000 lottery win with his children, grandchildren and local food bank.

Kenneth Beattie played the Keno 9 Pick in the Jan. 14 evening draw and found out he had won big when he scanned his ticket at a gas station.

"I saw Big Winner on the screen. I put my glasses on and ran it through one more time," he says.

Beattie says he regularly donates to the food bank, and will put a portion of his winnings towards supporting it.

"This was a really nice surprise," he adds.

Beattie bought his winning ticket at the Husky gas station on Victoria Street in Alliston.