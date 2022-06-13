Alliston group home owner pleads guilty to fire code violations after 2020 blaze

The owner of a private group home that housed people with developmental disabilities and mental health issues in Alliston faces a $62,500 fine after pleading guilty to several fire code violations.

According to the Town of New Tecumseth, the owner pleaded guilty to eight counts of the 21 charges related to the fire that broke out on July 13, 2020. The remaining counts were withdrawn in court.

Among the offences, the owner was charged with not having a sprinkler system required for a care occupancy and not having mandatory fire separations or a fire safety plan.

"Individuals convicted of contravening the Ontario Fire Code are liable to a fine of up to $50,000 or a year in jail or both, while a corporation that is convicted of an offence is liable to a fine of up to $100,000," the town stated.

The Justice of the Peace entered a fine of $6,250 per count, plus the owner must pay a 25 per cent surcharge for each.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

New Tecumseth Fire Rescue says home, building and business owners are required to install and maintain smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

"In an emergency, seconds count. Working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives," the fire department noted in a release.