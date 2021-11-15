Alliston high school placed in lockdown over mistaken threat

Provincial police said an Alliston high school was placed in lockdown on Monday for "safety reasons" for about an hour.

OPP said multiple officers responded to a possible online threat at Banting Memorial High School that turned out to be a mistake.

Police said officers investigated the legitimacy of the threat and released the lockdown once they deemed there was no safety issue.

OPP said a message sent regarding a Belleville incident was mistaken for the Alliston High School, resulting in the lockdown and investigation.

"The incident is unrelated to the Barrie area school," provincial police confirmed later Monday afternoon.

They did not specify what the message was but did say a youth in Belleville had been arrested.

LOCKDOWN PROCEDURE

During a lockdown, students and staff move to secure areas, away from doors and windows.

The school's interior doors are locked, lights are shut off, and the blinds are drawn.

Students and staff are directed to remain quiet during a lockdown procedure.

