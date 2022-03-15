Alliston Honda plant receives $1.38 billion to upgrade operations

The Honda Canada Inc. division in Alliston, Ont. is spending nearly $1.38 billion to upgrade and retool its plant with financial contributions from the provincial and federal governments.

Upgrades to assembly lines at Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) are being made so the company can begin manufacturing hybrid models.

On Wednesday, the Ontario and Canadian governments committed $131.6 million each to Honda's investment.

"Our government has a plan to build the future of auto manufacturing right here in Ontario," Premier Doug Ford said in a press release Wednesday.

"We're attracting more skilled workers to fill critical jobs and connecting resources and industries in northern Ontario to the future of manufacturing electric and hybrid vehicles so that every region can enjoy the economic benefits of these game-changing investments.

"We are so pleased that Honda has made this investment in Ontario and know that the cars of the future will be built here in Alliston and all across Ontario for decades to come."

It's expected Ontario's investment will move forward the province's 10-year vision for its Driving Prosperity – The Future of Ontario's Automotive Sector plan.

Honda has promised to go fully electric by 2040, making the hybrid vehicle plant announcement a key step toward meeting its goal.

"This represents an important milestone for Honda as we move forward in our ambitious vision to make battery electric vehicles represent 100 per cent of our North America vehicle sales by 2040," said Jean Marc Leclerc, Honda Canada Inc. president and CEO.

"HCM is home to a team of remarkably talented associates who build some of Honda's most popular and fuel-efficient products.

"This investment not only ensures our product and manufacturing competitiveness within Ontario, Canada and abroad, but also significantly bolsters our ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help Canada attain its overall climate targets."

Honda can produce more than 400,000 vehicles and 190,000 engines annually, including the Honda Civic and CR-V models for the Canadian and North American markets and export.

"Building hybrid-electrics will support thousands of good jobs here in Alliston and grow the economy, all while cutting pollution and keeping our air clean," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"By helping Canadians build – and then drive – cleaner vehicles, we're delivering on our plan to build a better future for all."

Approximately 100,000 Canadian-built Civic and CR-V units are sold annually in Canada.

With files from the Canadian Press.