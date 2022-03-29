Alliston hospice plans annual community hike with $100,000 goal

Matthews House hopes to raise $100,000 with its 12th annual Hike for Hospice.

Teams and individuals will raise money to help support the Alliston hospice during the family-fun walk scheduled for Sun., May 1.

For years, Matthews House has been a place for families to find comfort during some of the most challenging journeys.

It offers people in South Simcoe facing life-threatening illnesses and their families a safe space.

Proceeds from the walk will help keep programs and services running for those in need.

"Come for the great food and fun and activities," said Matthews House hospice CEO Kim Woodland. "Others walk the track as many times as they can, or walk with friends and family in memory of someone they have lost, or someone who has been suffering with an illness."

Complete information on the Hike for Hospice is available here. To donate directly to Matthews House, click here.