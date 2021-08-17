Alliston humane society deals with influx of rabbit surrenders

The Alliston and District Humane Society is encouraging rabbit adoptions as the shelter deals with an influx of surrenders that add a financial strain on the facility.

Shelter volunteer Janet Dickson says they have had to turn away some surrenders because of the overwhelming numbers.

"People, unfortunately, are dumping them outside. We have a lot of surrenders," Dickson says they need foster and adoptive families. "We don't have a lot of fosters left, so we're looking for fosters to house these little guys."

Rabbits are a 10 to 12-year commitment but can litter train themselves, Dickson says. "They can free-roam in your home. They are very soothing."

She adds that bunnies do well in pairs and have lots of personality.

Information on how to adopt, foster, make a donation or sponsor a cage is available here.