Alliston man, 32, killed in Highway 11 collision in Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Muskoka Wednesday night.
Police say while there was deteriorating weather at the time of the crash, the cause hasn't been confirmed.
Emergency crews responded to the collision south of Madill Church Road shortly after 9 p.m.
The 32-year-old driver from Alliston was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers closed the southbound lanes of the highway between Madill and Stephenson Road 12 for roughly three and a half hours for the investigation.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1122.
-
6 young teens arrested for damaging public washrooms in InnisfilThree boys and three girls are accused of vandalizing washrooms at Innisfil Town Square.
-
How to prevent slip and fall accidents following Ontario's snow stormWinter’s ice and snow can increase the risk of injuries like slips and falls and it’s estimated that about 20,000 Ontarians visit emergency rooms every year due to slipping on the ice and snow.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
Vigils, marches and prayer services: Albertans to mark one-year of Ukraine's resistance against RussiaSeveral rallies and prayer services are being organized across Alberta in recognition of a full year since Russia's mobilization against Ukraine.
-
2 more in custody in connection to 2021 double homicideTwo more people are in custody and facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of a man and a woman in Edmonton more than two years ago.
-
Evo car involved in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver that sent 1 person to hospitalA two-vehicle crash in Vancouver Wednesday night sent one person to hospital for "precautionary measures," according to police.
-
Province moving ahead with $205M Royal B.C. Museum building in ColwoodWork will soon begin on a roughly $205-million Royal B.C. Museum collections and research building in Colwood, B.C.
-
Saint Mary’s Loyola residence stands to be tallest solar-integrated tower in North AmericaA demolition crew is tearing down the concrete facade of the south-facing wall of the 22-storey Loyola Residence Tower and will replace it with solar panels. Once complete, it will be the tallest solar-integrated building not only in Nova Scotia but in North America.
-
Winnipeg takes another step toward new short-term rental rulesThe city's public service has been tasked with creating a new bylaw regulating short-term rentals after Winnipeg city council voted in favour of bringing in the new rules.