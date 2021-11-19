Alliston man, 87, charged with multiple sexual assaults spanning 30 years
Provincial police charged an Alliston man with sexual assaults spanning 30 years, and investigators think more victims have yet to come forward.
According to Nottawasaga OPP, 87-year-old James Puddy was arrested in connection with sexual assaults that occurred between 1991 and 2021 in Alliston, Toronto, and McMurrich Monteith Township.
Police say there could be more victims.
"If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime, please do not hesitate to contact the police for assistance. Officers are trained to support victims during what is often the most difficult time of their lives," said Det. Sgt. Sarah Vance, Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit.
Police charged the Alliston senior with two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years old, four counts of sexual interference, and five counts of sexual assault.
Police held the accused in custody until his bail hearing. He has since been released with a Dec. 2 court date.
Investigators request anyone with information contact the Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
