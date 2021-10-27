Alliston man charged with sexually assaulting a teenaged boy

Police charged an Alliston man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga Major Crime Unit officers arrested a 47-year-old man and charged him with sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.

In a release Wednesday, police stated, "The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the teenaged male victim."

The Alliston man is being held in police custody, awaiting a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Police encourage anyone who may have additional information or believe they were victims of a similar incident to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.