Alliston man wins big on Lotto Max


Alliston Roy Benotto won the Lotto Max lottery Oct. 7, 2022. (Source OLG)

There is a new millionaire in Alliston.

Roy Benotto won the MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the Oct. 7, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw.

The 55-year-old Alliston man plans to do home renovations and travel.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Snack Express on Victoria Street in Alliston.

