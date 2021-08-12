Alliston, Ont., doctor sounds alarm on staff fatigue

On the day Ontario reported its largest number of COVID-19 cases since June, the chief of staff at Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, Ont., is sounding the alarm on staff fatigue.

On Thursday, Dr. Barry Nathanson told CTV News Barrie that nurses, respiratory therapists, social workers, pharmacists, and other hospital staff are feeling depleted.

"It's more than a bit demoralizing when we see that are measures that could be taken that don't seem to be being taken these days. Such as; requiring either immunizations for health care workers or at least testing to ensure that those health care workers are not spreading this disease," said Dr. Nathanson over Skype.

With regards to staffing levels as case numbers rise, Dr. Nathanson said that hospital staff is decreasing in number.

"We know that there is an intense competition to backfill positions, vacancies and gaps, particularly in critical care nursing across Ontario and beyond," said Dr. Nathanson.

"We have pretty tight-knitted teams we work with, and some of these people have worked with for decades, and I am witnessing long-time experienced nurses just saying 'I've had an enough."

He said, recently, less experienced nurses have been brought in to cover critical care areas to offset the decreasing number of staff and shipping patients to other hospitals, not because they are overwhelmed with patients, but because they don't have the staffing.

According to Dr. Nathanson, staff are feeling that they don't have the support of the government and the community.

He said the majority of the patient's staff are seeing are those who are unvaccinated. He is urging those who are reluctant to get their shot to reconsider to help avoid hospitalization.

"It's going to be challenging. Many of us are determined, absolutely determined, to do whatever we possibly can to make sure we in acute services are ready, no matter what the status of the patients, covid or non-covid, vaccinated not vaccinated, we are doing our best to be ready," said Dr. Nathanson.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced that it is working on vaccine passports for international travel.

Dr. Nathanson said that this is a crucial step forward to allow the economy to keep rolling.

"I think it's a necessary step forward to allow those of us, such as; restaurants and other organizations, to resume the provision of those services, and therefore, the bolstering of our economy and society, to ensure it's safe," said Dr. Nathanson.