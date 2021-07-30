Alliston, Ont., grandmother of five becomes instant millionaire

An Alliston grandmother of five has become an instant millionaire after spending an extra buck for Encore on her Lotto 6/49 purchase.

Donna Horan said she purchased her winning ticket through the OLG app and checked her email when she noticed she had won a couple of free plays and $20.

"The fourth ticket was the $1 million winner," the 61-year-old said she immediately told her husband. "He didn't believe me."

Horan plans to donate to charity and complete some house renovations with her winnings. She said she also hopes to treat the family with a trip to Disney World.

"The win hasn't sunk in yet," she concluded.

The Alliston woman matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the $1 million prize. She also won another $2 on another Encore selection with one of her other tickets.

OTHER LOCAL LOTTERY WINNERS

There have been several local lucky lottery winners over the past couple of months.

A house painter from Tiny Township who moved to Ontario from Greece 17 years ago won nearly $80,000 with his Lotto 6/49 ticket.

A stay-at-home mother of five from Stouffville hopes to travel after winning over $600,000 in the July 8 Lotto Max draw.

A former military member from York Region became a multi-millionaire after cashing in a $65 million jackpot in the July 7 Lotto Max draw.

The June 11 Lotto Max draw was lucky for an Alliston potato farmer who celebrated winning over $300,000 with his encore numbers.

And a Barrie man struck it lucky twice on one Poker Lotto All In ticket to win just over $90,0000.