Alliston Pizza Hut owner takes action against food insecurity

Food insecurity is a rising issue across Simcoe County, with many families unable to put a meal on the table, so an Alliston Pizza Hut franchise owner decided to take action to help those unable to pay.

Himanshu Soni created a policy dictating that anyone who walks into one of his eight restaurants hungry wouldn't leave with an empty stomach.

"We have done so well in the communities we are in business with, so we said it's time for us to give back to the community," Soni said.

The Alliston man also introduced a 'Pay It Forward' board for customers to buy a personal pizza to be donated to someone in need.

The free pizza initiative is being offered until March 31.

Soni owns Pizza Hut locations in Wasaga Beach, Penetanguishene, Midland, Sault Ste. Marie, Owen Sound, Port Elgin, and Richmond Hill.