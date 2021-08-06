Alliston's Deanne Rose helps Canada secure gold in Tokyo

The Canadian Women's Soccer team earned a gold medal against Sweden Friday morning, with help from a local soccer star.

With it all on the line, Alliston's Deanne Rose placed the ball onto the pitch.

Down on penalty kicks, she had to score to extend the match. Rose then fired her kick in to the top corner of the net past the Sweden keeper.

After a historic save by Canadian keeper Stephanie Labbé, Vancouver's Julia Grosso sealed the victory for Canada, defeating Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks.

In 2016, hundreds of people welcomed her home after winning bronze in the Rio Games at Ernest Cumberland Elementary School in Tottenham.

At the time, Deanne was in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School.

This is the first Olympic title earned by the Canadian women's soccer team.