Alliston's gold-medal Olympian hosting soccer camp

Young female soccer stars in the area will soon have the chance to learn from one of the best players in the game.

Deanne Rose, the gold-medal Olympian who helped Canada's women's soccer team make their way to the top of the podium, is planning a two-day soccer camp for next month in Alliston. Born and raised in the town, she says it's important to give back.

"When I was growing up, I didn't have people around me that grew up around me to look up to, specifically females in soccer," says Rose. "So I think if girls that grew up in Alliston or around the area see that I'm coming back and have the opportunity to train with me in camp, I think it would give them a good opportunity to be inspired and know that they can achieve stuff too."

Rose says she sees the sport growing in popularity in recent years, something she attributes in part to the success of Canada's gold-winning team.

The two-day camp will incorporate drills she does daily with a focus on making it fun for everyone involved. Rose is excited to share her passion for the game she loves, but one that she says is very challenging.

"The running is no joke! I think it's real testament to how fit you are, how healthy you can keep your body and stuff like that," says Rose. "I think soccer is a beautiful sport. I love it! It's the best sport in the world to me, and a lot of people feel that way too!"

