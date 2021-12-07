Alliston Town Hall placed in lockdown, man charged with uttering threats
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police placed Alliston's Town Hall in a lockdown while officers searched for a man accused of creating a disturbance Tuesday morning.
Provincial police say Town Hall on Wellington Street East was briefly locked to ensure no one could re-enter until officers located the man in question.
They say a 44-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man was arrested and charged with uttering threats.
Police say the lockdown has since ended, and there are "no further concerns for public safety."
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court in January.
