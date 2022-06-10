Alliston truck blitz pulls two trucks from roads
A one-day commercial truck safety blitz left nearly two dozen truckers with loads on their minds.
Nottawasaga OPP's one-day blitz in Alliston inspected nearly two-dozen commerical trucks passing through the area june 8.
Of the 23, seven were ordered off the road for repairs and two more had their plates pulled for major safety infractions.
"The majority of commercial motor vehicle operators are responsible and maintain their equipment to acceptable standards," said Traffic Sgt. Eric Steele.
"Those that do not are a significant factor in many serious personal injury and fatal motor vehicle collisions.
"Our message to them is clear, we are out here and we will continue to ensure the safety of the public on our roadways by enforcing commercial motor vehicle safety standards and regulations," Steele said.
In total, 47 Highway Traffic Act charges were laid. The infractions included overweight vehicles, brake defects, equipment malfunctions, expired annual inspections and insecure loads.
