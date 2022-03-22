Alliston woman dies in hospital after weekend house fire
A house fire that broke out on Sunday evening in Alliston has claimed the life of one person.
Provincial police say officers responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. about a fire on Albert Street.
Police arrived at the residence, along with firefighters and paramedics, to find the home overwhelmed by the flames.
New Tecumseth firefighters rescued the woman from the burning house, and paramedics rushed her to a local hospital in critical condition.
She was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre, where she died of her injuries.
Police say the victim was Nancy Stevens, a 69-year-old Alliston woman.
They say her cat also died in the fire.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was notified and has since deemed the deadly fire as not suspicious.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
