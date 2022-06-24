Alliston woman pays it forward with unique food shed

When Niki Melara returned to her hometown of Alliston, she wanted to help others who might be going through a difficult time. This month she turned that sentiment into a reality.

Melara doesn't shy away from talking about her troubled past, including drug abuse and homelessness, because she says it inspired her to create a food bank on her own property.

"We've lived it all. We've used the food bank. We've been on welfare. We've been in a tiny apartment. We lived at the shelter for two years," she said.

"From what me and my mom went through before having to go and get food from a food bank to providing a food bank is an amazing change," said Melara's son, Sid.

With help from her husband Paul and a stable of volunteers, as well as a community which raised $4,000 in just one day to help purchase a shed, Melara has transformed what started as a tent for winter clothes into a food bank with 24/7 access.

She also received help from New Tecumseth Deputy Mayor Richard Norcross to ensure she met all the required bylaws to operate such a resource.

"For people who don't drive, they can come here, walk-in anytime. You don't have to knock on my door. You need something? Go get it. No problem. You got something you want to drop off? Have at it. The hours are vital. There's no other thing like this," said Melara emphatically.

"It's essential for a lot of people, especially me and my family. When we're in between pay cheques, it feeds our family," added Morgan Janke, a resident who uses the service but also volunteers her time to help organize and clean Melara's new residential food bank.

Melara founded a Facebook group called Random Acts of Alliston Kindness that is helping those in need and bringing the community together.

"New people come in. They're new to town, and they make friends, and suddenly they're not alone. They're very accepted. They have all kinds of fun events," said Melara.

The self-serve nature of the home food bank at 220 Beattie Avenue in Alliston is what makes it so special to those taking advantage of the service.

"I don't think people want to be open about how desperate they are sometimes about needing resources. So not having to register or again, like I said, the 24/7 availability it's nice because people can come in and be discreet about it," said Janke.

A Grade 4 class from a neighbouring school stopped by this week to donate a large amount of food.

"It's something really important, and kids need to know because I guarantee there was kids in that class that have had to deal with food insecurity whether they'll say it or not. It's everywhere," said Melara.

The community support has been overwhelming for Melara, who says she has poured her heart and soul into this project.

"The amount of love that I see from everyone just blows my mind. Like every day, I can not believe what people put in to make this happen, said Melara.

Melara's son Sid expressed his pride in his mother's actions.

"One time that I do specifically remember is somebody came to the door asking for money for food because they were low on money. My mom doing the insane awesomeness that she does, just gave them $100 to provide for the food, which someone else actually gave her to help provide food. Then this person just started crying of happiness, and so did my mom. It was amazing. It was super wholesome," said Sid, who has taken note of the impact this resource is already having on the community.