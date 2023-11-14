Alma, N.B., business owners thrilled, relieved over funding announcement

You could almost feel the sense of relief among residents and business owners in Alma, N.B., Tuesday morning when funding for a new source of water was announced.

Three levels of government are investing more than $12 million to build two new wells and related infrastructure in the community.

The goal of the project is to address the recurring water issues the tourist area has experienced for years.

Alma is located steps away from Fundy National Park and the seaside community hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Businesses often have to operate under a boil water advisory because Alma’s water system wasn’t built to accommodate the influx of tourists.

Cleveland Place owner Jane West Chrysostom called the announcement tremendous news that business owners have been waiting on for a long time.

“It affects the businesses and those who visit the businesses,” said West Chrysostom, in reference to the boil water advisories.

“We’ve been here for almost 40 years and it has been a concern for many of those years.”

Catherine MacDonald, owner of the Alma Lobster Shop and the cottages next door, said she’s ecstatic about the funding.

“For the restaurant, when you tell people that it’s on a boil order and they would have to buy bottled water, people aren’t impressed with that, but it can still be manageable,” said MacDonald.

But for the accommodations, MacDonald said delivering water can be an issue and time consuming.

“And expensive,” said MacDonald.

“Alma needs water and we’re happy to have it.”

Two new wells and new water supply infrastructure will be built to reduce the turbidity, or cloudiness, often found in the water supply during the busy summer months.

Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long made the announcement at a community centre in the former village that was amalgamated into the new municipality of Fundy Albert last year.

The federal government is investing $7,344,000 while the province is providing $4,079,592.

Fundy Albert will contribute $816,406.

Octopus’s Garden owner Joel Cadieux said the funding is a big relief for restaurant owners like himself.

