Almonte, Carleton Place hospitals temporarily closing ER this weekend due to nursing shortage

The emergency departments at the hospitals in Carleton Place and Almonte will be temporarily closed this weekend due to a nursing shortage.

"Like many rural hospitals in Ontario and across the country, (Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital) and (Almonte General Hospital) have had to close the Emergency Department (ED) for short periods due to staffing challenges," the Mississippi River Health Alliance said in a statement.

"These decisions are not made lightly and not without every alternative being exhausted."

The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital emergency department will be closed from 3 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The emergency department at the Almonte General Hospital will be closed from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

"We know these closures are concerning for our community," Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO of the Mississippi River Health Alliance, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we are dealing with multiple sick leaves. We are in contact with Ontario Health East Ministry staff to discuss potential solutions."

Officials say paramedics will transport anyone requiring medical attention to the nearest emergency department fore care.

The Almonte and Carleton Place hospitals emergency departments have been temporarily closed this spring and summer due to staffing shortages.

The Almonte hospital closed its emergency department last Friday night for 17 hours, while the Carleton Place hospital was closed overnight on July 6.