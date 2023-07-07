Almonte, Ont. ER to close for 17 hours due to nursing shortage
Another hospital in eastern Ontario is announcing a temporary closure of its emergency department.
The Almonte General Hospital in Almonte, Ont. will close its ER from 3 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday because of a shortage of nurses, the Mississippi River Health Alliance (MRHA) says. The rest of the hospital will remain open.
This hospital is part of the same network that includes the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital, which has announced five separate closures of its ER since June 1, including Thursday night.
"The Almonte emergency department has a very small staff with one physician and two nurses working on each shift," the MRHA said in a news release. "If one of them is sick, there is a big impact, as there is not a large pool of people with emergency Department training to draw from."
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should still call 9-1-1 despite the closure. Paramedics will take you to the nearest Emergency Department for care.
The closest emergency departments are the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital, Arnprior Regional Health, Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital and the Queensway Carleton Hospital.
