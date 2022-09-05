Almonte, Ont. hospital reopens emergency department after temporary closure
The Almonte General Hospital's emergency department has reopened after a temporary closure overnight because of a staffing shortage.
The Almonte General Hospital said in a news release that its emergency department would be closed from 7 p.m. Monday and reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The hospital says the closure is due to a nursing staff shortage because of illness. The rest of the hospital remains open and it is operating as normal.
This is the fourth temporary emergency department closure in eastern Ontario this long weekend after closures at the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Friday night, the Glengarry Memorial Hospital Saturday night, and the Kemptville District Hospital every night this long weekend, including Monday night.
The hospital urges anyone experiencing a medical emergency to call 9-1-1. Paramedics will transport them to the nearest open emergency department.
