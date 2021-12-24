Almost 11,000 COVID-19 boosters administered Thursday in Waterloo Region

New details were released Friday about the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Waterloo Region.

Officials said in a tweet a total of 106,895 first, second and third doses have been administered so far.

They added that 10,833 booster shots were given out on on Dec. 23.

The update comes one day after the region announced it was opening up approximately 11,900 appointments for third doses. Those will be at two locations: Bingemans Conference Centre Clinic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, and the Wellesley Clinic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 31.

Just a few hours after releasing that information, the region tweeted that appointment times were filling up. They went on to say that "more appointments will continue to be added." They also advised people to check with pharmacies and local family doctors who will also be offering third doses.

The region went on to thank the volunteers and staff members at clinics, pharmacies and primary care offices for "working around the clock to ramp up vaccinations in Waterloo Region."

