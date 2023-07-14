Almost $150K in drugs seized in Fort McMurray; local man charged

A Fort McMurray man faces drug trafficking and possession charges after $150,000 in drugs and cash were found at two homes in the northern Alberta community.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized six kilograms of cocaine, nine kilograms of what they believe to be a cocaine buffing agent, nearly 700 tabs of Percocet, and some $5,800 when they executed search warrants on July 5.

ALERT opened the case in March after receiving a tip and worked to identify several addresses involved, "including one believed to be a stash location."

At one point, the 37-year-old accused "was seen hiding cocaine in bushes near where he parked his vehicle," ALERT said on Friday.

Police searched a home in Westview Heights and an apartment in the Lower Townsite.

He was released and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.