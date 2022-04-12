Almost $2.5 million in improvements starting on North Talbot Road

City of Windsor officials say the first phase of a $2.5-million improvement to North Talbot Road began this week.

The city completed a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Study from 2014 to 2016 to provide recommendations for an improved 6th Concession Road/North Talbot Road corridor.

“This important work in the North Talbot Road corridor will increase safety for drivers, provide more reliable water services to homeowners, and expand our active transportation system. In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to unveiling even more exciting work as part of our plan to deliver results in 2022,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

LIVE now with Ward 1 Councillor @FredFrancis & @CityWindsorON Administration in Southwood Lakes to share an important construction update. Watch here: https://t.co/c9BZrZXxoz

Two public consultation sessions were held between February and June of 2014 to receive input from residents within the study area.

City officials say feedback from residents helped address impacts on the adjacent arterial and collector road network and land uses, including consideration of pedestrian and bikeway connections, traffic calming, and drainage issues.

"I'm happy to see the first phase of improvements for North Talbot Road begin. It has taken us several years to get to this point, and I thank everyone involved, including the Mayor, City Council, City administration and, most importantly, the neighbourhood residents,” said Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis.

This critical road work spans 350 metres and takes place from Howard Avenue to Southwood Lakes Boulevard. Phase 1 of construction includes the installation of new storm sewers, new watermain services connected to the existing watermain, new widened asphalt pavement with on-road bike lanes, new curb and gutters, new concrete sidewalks on both sides of North Talbot, and new streetlights.

In 2026, work is scheduled to be completed from Southwood Lakes Boulevard to Goldenwood Drive as part of the next phase of construction in this corridor.

The 2022 City of Windsor Budget provides $1.7 billion over the next 10 years for public infrastructure projects, with more than $182 million being spent in 2022 alone.