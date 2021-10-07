Almost 20,000 Calgarians so far cast ballots each day in advance polls for the civic election

There have only been three days of advance polling in this month's municipal election, but the City of Calgary says the number of votes cast is expected to push past those set in previous years.

The latest data, released by officials on Thursday, found 23,517 ballots cast in the first day of advance polls.

That's more than the total amount cast during all seven days of advance polls in the 2013 municipal election.

Over the past three days – Oct. 4 to 6 – the city counted 61,632 advance votes, which is already well on track to surpass the number of ballots submitted during the 2017 vote.

Advance polling remains open until Oct. 10. Details on where to cast a ballot can found online.