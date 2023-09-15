Almost 6,000 without power in N.S. the night before Hurricane Lee arrives

Nova Scotia Power has turned off electricity for almost 6,000 customers in the Sheet Harbour and Upper Musquodoboit areas.

The power utility made the announcement on social media one hour before starting the outage, which it says was required to make repairs to damaged poles in the area.

In advance of the storm, crews are working on transmission line repairs in the Sheet Harbour and Upper Musquodoboit area. The outage is required to make repairs to damaged poles. There will be an outage this evening lasting several hours to enable crews to work safely. Visit…

The outage began at 7:30 p.m., and many residents were complaining of the short notice.

“So you give us like an hours’ notice, just hours before a hurricane rolls in, that we will lose our power BEFORE we lose our power,” commented one angry resident.

“Wow, thanks a lot NSP. I didn’t get a single message, call, or email about this outage? There goes my supper anyway, half done in the oven,” said another upset resident in a reply on social media.

Nova Scotia Power says it tried to reach out to as many customers as it could.

“We did do a call out and tried to contact as many affected customers as possible. We are sorry you did not receive the call. Our crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to limit the outage time. Take care and stay safe,” the utility said online.

The power is estimated to be restored Saturday between 3 and 3:45 a.m.

