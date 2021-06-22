Almost 900 U.S. Secret Service employees were infected with COVID-19 Roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government records obtained by a government watchdog group. Risk of school staff getting COVID-19 at work no greater than risk in community: B.C. study School staff are no more likely to contract COVID-19 at work than they are in day-to-day life in their communities, a new study out of B.C. has found. Ford Fireworks televised for second consecutive year For the second year in a row, the annual Ford Fireworks show will only be seen on television. 'Come in and get that first shot today:' RVH vaccine clinic opens hundreds of walk-in spots Simcoe Muskoka residents waiting to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose can get one at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH)immunization clinic Tuesday, with hundreds of open walk-in spots available.