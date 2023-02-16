'Almost as old as Halifax': Historic property finds new life as affordable housing

A historic house in Halifax that dates back almost two-and-a-half centuries has found new life as affordable housing for a young family.

The tidy, refurbished two-storey home in central Halifax holds secrets in its walls -- more history than most people can imagine.

"Morris House is almost as old as Halifax," said Sandra Barss, president of Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia. "We've dated at least to 1764, and possibly before that. So it is nearly as old as the city itself."

The house was famously moved 4.5 kilometres from downtown to Creighton Street 10 years ago.

The move required power and phones to be raised or temporarily disconnected and famously narrow Halifax streets didn't help matters.

It was an engineering feat that fascinated passersby.

But it was in the years that followed where the project seemed to stall. Little work was accomplished for months at a time, and one of the partners backed out.

A new agency now manages the house and a young family moved in a couple years.

They're said to be grateful and appreciative to be living in such an important property and neighbours are happy someone has finally made it a home.

"Yes, because otherwise it was just going to waste," said Sharon Prevost, an area resident.

"We're very happy that it's being used to house people who need it," said Barss. "And that we were able to rehabilitate the house and make it useful and usable again and then find good tenants for it.”

"It's really a win-win-win all the way around."