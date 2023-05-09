Almost four months later, cleanup continues of oil spill in Sudbury's Ramsey Lake

Oil from a ruptured heating oil tank that spilled into Ramsey Lake last winter is still being cleaned up.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change told CTV News that ministry staff visit the site at least once a week to monitor the process.

“The excavation and removal of remaining contaminated soil is ongoing,” Gary Wheeler said in an email.

“The mobile treatment unit remains in place to remove fuel from impacted runoff. The site is monitored daily, including weekends, by a professional environmental service provider.”

On Jan. 12, roughly 812 litres of home heating fuel spilled to the ground from a residential storage tank on Gennings Street. Wheeler said most of the spilled fuel was recovered during the cleanup.

“On Jan. 16, oil sheen was observed along the shoreline of (Ramsey Lake) at the home where the spill occurred. Containment measures were immediately put in place and the oily water was recovered using absorbent materials and skimmers,” he said.

Since the spill, contaminated soil has been removed from all affected areas of the property and shoreline.

“Regular water quality monitoring at the lakeshore has also occurred in addition to the installation of a mobile treatment unit to pump and treat run-off from a collection sump,” Wheeler said.

“Marine booms and absorbent products will remain in place to prevent any remaining contamination from entering Lake Ramsey while cleanup activities continue.”

Kelly Brooks, a communications officer with Greater Sudbury, said the cleanup and oversight are being handled by the province.

“The spill is not considered to be a risk to the drinking water supply due to where it is located on the lake,” Brooks said in an email.

“However, the city continues to monitor the situation as remediation efforts continue.”

Public Health Sudbury & Districts advised the public of the spill Jan. 17, urging caution with drinking water and advising residents not to go fishing in the area of the spill.

Richard Auld, who is in the health unit’s health protection division, said residents near the spill who take their water from Ramsey should still be cautious.

RISK IS LOW

“If there is evidence of possible oil -- like a shine or any odour of petroleum -- stop drinking the water first and to notify us,” Auld said.

“But the risk is very low.”

He said Public Health went door to door in the area after the spill, but they haven’t received any complaints.

But with the spring ice melt, it’s possible that some of the spilled oil could resurface.

More recently, organizers of a May 13 fish derby put on by Nickel City Bass told participants that the area of the spill was to be avoided.

“This is to prevent waves that impedes cleanup,” the group said on its Facebook page.

“We all need to be leaders in the conversation and the environment.”

The province is aiming to have the cleanup completed sometime in June.