'Almost like a pre-COVID game': Flames fans question capacity and voice mask concerns at Saddledome

The Calgary Flames continued their winning ways Thursday night in front of a loud crowd at the Scotiabank Saddledome, but some fans are questioning whether all capacity and masking rules were followed.

Although Alberta lifted its vaccine passport requirement and allowed places like the Saddledome to reopen concessions, large venues are still restricted to 50 per cent capacity until at least March 1.

Fans are again allowed to eat and drink in their seats, but must be masked when not doing so. Some spectators who saw the Flames topple the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday say it didn't look or feel like half capacity.

"It really looked a lot more than that. Not only in the stands when I was sitting there enjoying the game, but also in the intermission," said Flames fan Nick Boykiw.

"There were long lineups for the concessions, for the bathrooms as well."

Boykiw wasn't the only person to question capacity. Several people on social media pointed out the crowd seemed larger than allowed and noted minimal masking.

"Sure doesn't look or feel like 50%," wrote Twitter user @loachc. "There is no way this is 50% capacity limits at the Saddledome. Councourse was jam packed with massless patrons," commented @shannoski.

The Flames did not respond to questions from CTV News on Friday.

Alberta Health Services says it has received several complaints about improper masking and distancing at the Saddledome this season, but not about Thursday's game specifically.

"Environmental Public Health has been in regular contact with Saddledome management, and this will continue," a spokesperson for AHS wrote.

"They have ensured that they have extra resources and staffing onsite to ensure visitors are compliant with the orders."

At full capacity, the Saddledome holds more than 19,200 people and Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs is officially recorded as having an attendance of 9,639 people. Boykiw says it felt a lot busier than that.

"The last game I went to against Vancouver, I'd say they were, by my best estimate, pretty close to that 50 per cent mark," he said.

"But this past one, they were packed. It was almost like a pre-COVID game."

