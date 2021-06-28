'Almost makes you feel complete': Saskatoon woman discovers 3 sisters she didn't know about for 61 years

A Saskatoon woman will travel to B.C this summer where she will meet three sisters that she never knew existed.

Rosemary Anweiler was shocked when she received a message from a long-lost cousin earlier this month who had found her parents' names on Ancestry.ca and believed she had three sisters.

She said the moment was shocking but one she is now forever grateful for. Anweiler discovered her estranged father had three more children after leaving Saskatchewan.

“I lost my mom two years ago so it was only and my sister left of our family and to know that there was other people out there, I was really emotional,” said Anweiler.

Katrina Postma, one of Anweiler’s newfound little sisters, said there was a mix of emotions when she found out the news.

“I was in shock because I never knew that my dad had been married before, kind of excited because now I have older sisters and wanting to get to know them and meet them,” said Postma.

While the sisters have only been able to meet on video chat, Anweiler said they will be waiting to pick her up at the airport when she arrives in Abbotsford later this summer.

She said they have made plans to make up for lost time and celebrate each other's birthdays and even a Christmas party, where she will be able to meet some of her extended family.

Anweiler said that the reunion will be an emotional one but after a hard year, it is the light at the end of the tunnel.

“To find sisters I didn't know existed for sixty-one years and to have them in my life, it almost makes you feel complete.”