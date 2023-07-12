'Almost used to it': Riders becoming accustomed to ongoing injuries

It is just Week 6 of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 2023 season but the Riders continue to battle injuries.

The team has become familiar with the turnover on both offence and defence given how different the lineup continues to look.

“Honestly it’s happened so much that we’re almost used to it,” laughed receiver Kendall Watsons. “We come in every [game] knowing it’s going to be a little different than the last one.”

Watson got his opportunity to crack the lineup this year in Week 3 in place of Juwan Brescacin. Last week against the Elks, he helped lead the Riders to victory when he caught the two point conversion late in the fourth quarter to tie the game.

“I was glad to be able to make a good play for us last week but the goal is to come out and try to get a win this Saturday and so I’ll do whatever it takes,” he exclaimed.

Receivers like Shawn Bane Jr. are also stepping up and for Bane, he is now considered a leader amongst the group with key veterans out.

It is Bane’s third CFL season and first with the green and white but he welcomes the leadership challenge with open arms.

“Not many people can really get comfortable in that role but I have, so it’s been cool. Just like, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing. This is how we operate and this is the game plan,’” Bane shared.

Meanwhile, the injury reserve list continues to grow. Defensive back Rolan Milligan did not practice on Tuesday and on Wednesday, was seen with a walking boot on the sidelines.

“It doesn’t look good for Ro. We’ll know more tomorrow but unless he has a miraculous recovery, he probably is going to be out this game,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II, Charbel Dabire, and Lake Korte-Moore have also yet to practice this week. The defence has seen a shakeup with a few more players limited or out this week, which meant they were testing the waters on Wednesday, using players at different positions.

“Jason’s [Shivers] done a really good job at moving his guys around and really the entire defence, so we have to be prepared if we have an injury to move players,” Dickenson said.

Kicker Brett Lauther has not taken the field this week either due to a hamstring injury.

On Tuesday, Dickenson said he still expects Lauther in the lineup this week and on Wednesday noted he can be absent from practice and still play in the game this week. He also hopes to see Lauther back tomorrow.

A full list of the team’s injury report can be found on riderville.com