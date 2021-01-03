A minister who vacationed in Hawaii against the advice of her own government to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 is returning to a number of voters upset over the hypocrisy.

A sign hung over the weekend in front of Tracy Allard's constituency office reads, "Welcome Home. #AlohaAllard."

Allard, the United Conservative government's minister of municipal affairs and Grande Prairie MLA, left for a family vacation in Hawaii on Dec. 19.

A week earlier, she said the trip with her immediate family had been "fully compliant" with the province's health orders and that she had felt its border testing pilot offered a safe way to carry through with the tradition, but in retrospect, could see that it was "the wrong decision."

Grande Prairie resident Aaron Penson, who was part of the multi-partisan group that hung the sign at Allard's office, called it a "tongue-in-cheek" nod to Alberta's emphasis on personal accountability during the pandemic.

"Hopefully she's having a nice little quarantine after her great vacation," he told CTV News Edmonton.

He said it was infuriating how many Alberta government members and staff had travelled internationally during the holidays.

"The voice is pretty unifying that you know, whether you're left, right, centre, or Liberal, Conservative, Alberta Party or NDP, pretty across the spectrum, people are outraged by this. And I believe rightfully so."

Leis adorned the two Christmas trees propped up in front of Allard's office in Grande Prairie. Some left Christmas cards for the minister, too.

"Tracey's excuse for this trip was that it was a family tradition of all things, so we took that opportunity to write in our cards what traditions we've all missed out on this year… what new ones we didn't create, what family we haven't seen."

BACKLASH CONTINUES

Criticism has sprouted across the province.

Online, #ResignKenney trended on Twitter momentarily.

Country and folk musician Matt Masters was inspired to write a song titled "Allard Family Tradition."

"We're all down here suffering. You're all over there swimming. Something's broke because I didn't vote for Allard's family tradition," he sings.

During a press conference on Friday, Premier Jason Kenney said he was not aware any MLAs or ministers had travelled until Tuesday when asked by media.

Although he said the chief government whip "strongly encouraged" members at the last caucus meeting before Christmas to stay in Canada, Kenned added, "I regret not having issued a very clear directive against international travel."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson