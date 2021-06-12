Alpaca farm owners looking for a buyer

After nearly 20 years the owners of Meadowview Alpaca Farm in Bruce Mines have decided it’s time to say goodbye. They have put the farm up for sale, and they’re hoping whoever purchases their business will take it to the next level.

Robert and Denise Martel have been raising alpacas on their farm for the last 19 years, and although they enjoy farm life, they have decided to put their business up for sale.

“I’m getting older, I’m going to be 72, and there’s health reasons, it’s as simple as that,” says Robert. “And I can’t quite do as much as I did when I was 18 years old. I was really good at 18.”

The Martels say while Meadowview has always enjoyed a steady stream of visitors, last summer was especially busy due to a pandemic-weary crowd looking to get out of the house.

“They we’re looking for places to go, places to take their children, somewhere outside, somewhere safe, somewhere interesting, and educational at the same time,” says Denise. “And some people came here, put their pictures up on Facebook and it went crazy.”

Of course, the stars of the show were the alpacas themselves.

“The alpacas will come right up and eat out of their hands, they’ll lie down so that they can take selfies with them, they love to take selfies,” says Denise.

The Martels say once a buyer is found, they will work with that buyer for the first year to help ensure their success. Once the new owner is ready to go it alone, the Martels say they plan on doing some travelling.

“One of the places we really want to go and see is Peru and Ecuador. Guess why? They’ve got alpacas,” says Robert.

While Meadowview Alpaca Farm is up for sale, it’s still business as usual. The farm will open for the season on Sunday, June 20.