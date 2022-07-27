Alphabet, Microsoft boost U.S. stocks as market waits on Fed
Stocks are solidly higher early Wednesday after strong earnings from the likes of Google's owner Alphabet, Boeing and Microsoft lifted investors' mood. Wall Street is also waiting to hear from the Federal Reserve, which will likely raise interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting.
Why the best paddle athletes in the world will soon be in DartmouthAfter winning gold at the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent knows what it takes to be the best.
P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in EdmontonA popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board saysLifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.
2 dead in crash near Prince AlbertThe drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.
For the first time ever roadside garbage pick up comes to First Nations near TofinoThere are currently six large containers placed throughout the First Nation communities, which residents can use to dispose of their household waste. This means that there is no waste separation.
Construction well underway at new women's recovery centre in BarrieFive months after breaking ground, construction is well underway at the new women's residential recovery centre in Barrie.
Winnipeg man killed following rollover near Deacon’s CornerA 32-year-old Winnipeg man has died following a rollover near Deacon’s Corner Wednesday morning.
Passports can now be picked up at new location in Metro VancouverBritish Columbians can now pick up their passports from a new location in Metro Vancouver as officials aim to reduce long waits at other offices.