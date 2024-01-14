Alpine Skier from London, Ont. headed to Canadian Special Olympics Winter Games

Ben So loves the thrill of going downhill.

“It’s going to be exciting and fun,” said So, a Special Olympic athlete from London, Ont.

His skis are locked and loaded and he’s ready to jet off to Calgary, Alta. next month for the Special Olympics National Games.

“I’m competing in Intermediate Alpine Skiing for Team Ontario,” said So.

The loveable 35 year old with autism spectrum disorder ski’s out of Boler Mountain in London.

“He's got a mannerism that is unique in that he loves a structure,” said Carole Metron, a Team Ontario coach who has worked with Ben for the past six years.

“That works really well when it comes to practice and dedication. So each week I ran a dryland training for all of the London athletes and Ben was there every week. He handed in his training sheet he wrote down everything he accomplished. He is dedicated to his sports,” said Metron.

This will be So’s second trip to the National Special Olympics Winter Games. His first trip was twelve years ago.

“I’ve coached him since he started with our program probably 15 years ago,” said David Nyhout, who runs the Special Olympics Ski program at Boler Mountain on Monday nights.

He continued, “We attended the National games together in Edmonton in 2012. Ben is quite a character. He works hard, he comes out every week and even to every dryland training session. He's just a fun guy to work with.”

In preparation for the games, he’ll be heading to Collingwood soon to meet up with fellow provincial athletes.

“It's an on-hill training for all the skiers for Team Ontario,” said So. “We practice the turns, and going in and out of the flags.”

He met his 11 other teammates at the end of October at a dryland training camp. They got to know each other, which will help when they get to Calgary to help support one another.

“Part of the on-hill training was getting together three times between now and when the games happen, which is at the end of February,” said Metron. “We are going to be on the hill at Blue Mountain to do some gate training. We will also do some bonding and just become more of a team.”

His coaches believe he has a shot to bring home some hardware.

While that may be the goal for Ben, he understands the trip is not just about finishing at the top of the podium. That is evident when he recites the Special Olympics oath.

“I remember it as, ‘Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,’” said So.