'Already made more of an impact on our world than most adults': Saskatoon Public Schools laud former student

Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) have awarded former Tommy Douglas Collegiate student Lauren Wright the 2022 Award of Excellence.

“Lauren is the epitome of an academic, a leader in her school and community, and is blessed with exceptional personal qualities,“ Tommy Douglas Principal Davie Fisher wrote in his nomination letter, according to an SPS news release.

“Lauren’s goal is to change the world, and I truly believe she may.”

Wright organized the first climate rally for her school when she was in Grade 9. In Grade 10, she organized a climate strike in the city and spoke before thousands of people.

Wright was also one of 15 plaintiffs in Canada that took the government to court over climate change, the news release said.

Her interests extend further than just environmentalism.

Wright also stage-manages for musical and skit night performances, she is a cross country runner and played ringette. Wright was also in the band program, volunteered at the school library, helped create orientation videos for Grade 9 students and spent time with Alzheimer’s patients at Oliver Lodge Care Home.

“When I see Lauren, I see a confident young woman who has already made more of an impact on our world than most adults I know…and she is just getting started,” teacher Michael Prebble wrote in his letter of support, the SPS news release said.

She was also a guest lecturer at several universities, discussing her work in climate change, SPS said.

Wright graduated from Grade 12 with a 99 per cent average. She received a full scholarship to the University of Saskatchewan.

She has also earned several accolades, including the Governor General’s Bronze Medal, the Bob Bevan Award of Excellence, the Heritage Fair Citizenship and Governance Award, and the Saskatoon Public Schools’ General Proficiency Award, SPS said.

As the Award of Excellence winner, Wright will receive $5,000 cash and a medal.