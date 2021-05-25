Already struggling, Bedford small business takes another hit after robbery

Small business owners in Nova Scotia have had a lot on their plates as they try to stay afloat during the most recent round of pandemic restrictions. One business owner in Bedford now has the added burden of recovering from a robbery.

Early Tuesday morning, Will Oud, the co-owner of Luminate Co Wellness Market, received a notification on his phone from the security system that someone was in the store.

“I turned it on to take a look and see what was going on and there was somebody in here rummaging through the cash area trying to steal what was back there,” says Oud.

Oud called police and then jumped in his truck to head to the store. His wife and co-owner stayed on the line with police and watched the theft as it happened.

“It’s obviously hurtful. The other thing that came to mind was just an invasion of privacy,” says Sarah Gosse, co-owner.

“I’m trying to make myself feel OK with this by just telling myself that somebody is in a really bad position,” says Oud.

The individual made off with an iPad, laptops, and the cash register tills.

In addition to the market, Oud and Gosse also run a wellness centre. The pair says some aspects of their business have been impacted more than others by the pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this month, the province announced a $12 million impact grant to help small businesses survive the third wave of COVID-19. It is the third such grant provided by the province since the pandemic began, however some say it’s not enough to keep them going.

“It’s something, but we have a lot of overhead and rent being a major bill,” says Ian MacLeod, a café owner.

Those bills have proven to be too much for some to handle, forcing them to close shop for good.

Patrick Sullivan, president of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, says time is running out for others.

“If the cases don’t go down and we don’t reopen soon, there will be more,” says Sullivan.

Current restrictions are scheduled to end on June 9.