Alta. COVID-19 case count remains below 1K

Alberta's active COVID-19 case count fell by 64 cases to a total of 831 over the weekend, continuing a multi-day streak of the province reporting fewer than 1,000 active cases at a time.

The province now only reports coronavirus data on weekdays.

On Monday, it reported 139 cases, two more related deaths, and more than 12,000 tests between July 2 and July 4.

As of Sunday, there were 136 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, 32 of whom were in ICUs.

The percentage of Albertans aged 12 and older who have received at least one shot sits at 73.4 per cent.

A little under half – 48.4 per cent – of the eligible population is fully immunized.

The province entered Stage 3 of reopening, meaning the end of most restrictions, on Canada Day.