A group of Alberta parents heard Tuesday their child was exposed to a COVID-19 variant strain at their daycare.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported that afternoon contact tracers had found six more cases in the province of the variants first identified in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Eight of these cases – two more than a day earlier – amongst five different households have no known links to travel, the top doctor said.

"What we have identified is a link between four of these cases to a daycare outbreak. This link was just identified today and work is underway to notify parents and staff of this facility that the outbreak at this location may at least be partially caused by a variant strain," Hinshaw said.

"This is concerning but it does mean we have a better chance of controlling spread when we understand linkages between cases."

She did not reveal where the daycare is located.

In total, the province has 57 variant cases. All of the others are cases have been linked to international travel.

Alberta Health Services has formed a dedicated variant contact-tracing team, Hinshaw said, reminding the public that while the strains are new, response to them should not be. The mutated viruses spread the same way through close contact, the top doctor told Albertans, only more efficiently.

She credited Alberta's border testing pilot program with finding nearly half, 28, of its variant cases so far.

268 NEW CASES, 7,900 TESTS

Hinshaw reported that afternoon 268 new cases found among 7,900 tests conducted by labs on Monday.

The province has a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.

More than 107,400 doses of vaccine have been administered. About 17,000 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

Hinshaw also reported 13 more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday afternoon, including an Edmonton-zone man in his 20s who had no known comorbidities.

Of 556 Albertans in hospital, 97 are in ICUs.

This is a breaking news story. More to come... Our original story follows:

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give Alberta's COVID-19 update alone on Tuesday.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MST.

A day earlier, the top doctor reported COVID-19 variant cases in the province had increased from 37 on Friday to 51.

In total, there are six cases amongst three homes of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. that officials haven't been able to find a source of transmission for.

"Of course that is concerning as it seems that in those cases, there may have been a source that we haven't identified indicating that there likely is some spread in the community that we have not yet tracked back," Hinshaw commented.

One of the variant cases was a Calgary student whose parent recently travelled, and their classroom was sent to quarantine.

Hinshaw also offered on Monday assurances the province's four-stage reopening plan was designed to determine whether Alberta needs to slow down or reinstate public health measures.

She said leading indicators like daily case numbers and the positivity and growth rates act as an emergency break that could trigger a pause or step backward in the plan if they grew too high.

Meanwhile, the province will have to meet certain metrics, including hospitalization targets, before moving forward.

"We have reached a place where we should be able to further ease measures on Feb. 8, but we have seen cases fall and rise before," Hinshaw said. "We all must remain vigilant to be extra careful to keep schools, continuing care facilities and all other settings safe, and to keep our hospitalizations trending downwards. We must all keep doing our part."

Alberta has nearly 7,400 active cases and a reproductive (R) value of 0.83.

Of 566 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 102 are in ICUs.

Just under 300 schools are managing an outbreak or alert, accounting for 701 cases.

According to the latest data, Alberta has administered more than 106,000 doses of the vaccine. Roughly 16,200 people have been fully immunized with two doses.

The province continues to deal with vaccine shortages, and was due to receive none of the Pfizer product that week.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a deal with Maryland-based Novavax to produce its COVID-19 vaccine at a Montreal facility currently under construction.