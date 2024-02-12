Alta. government seeks public input on land use for Springbank Reservoir

The Alberta government is looking for feedback from the public about what it should do with a reservoir west of Calgary when it is not full of water.

The Springbank Off-stream Reservoir, a $912.5-million project that broke ground in 2022, covers about 3,700 acres of land and aims to protect Calgary and other areas along the Bow and Elbow Rivers from floods.

Called "one of the largest infrastructure projects" in Alberta's history, the government is now looking for advice from the public about what to do with the allocated land when it isn't filled with floodwater.

As part of this initiative, the government has released a draft land-use plan for discussions with local community groups, First Nations and other stakeholders.

Under its draft plan, First Nations groups would have priority access for their treaty rights and traditional uses while the public would have secondary access for non-motorized recreation activities while the reservoir is dry.

"The Springbank Off-stream Reservoir is critical to protecting Calgary and other communities from future floods, but there are other uses too," said Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz in a statement.

"This is a unique dam, and we want to hear your thoughts on how these lands should be used when not flooded. I look forward to hearing from Indigenous communities and all Albertans over the next four weeks."

The responses will be collected through an online survey until March 17, after which the government will review all the input and develop a finalized plan for the reservoir.

The Springbank Off-stream Reservoir is expected to be completed in 2025.