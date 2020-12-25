Those who want to live like a movie star take note — the home Leonardo DiCaprio lived in just west of Calgary while filming ‘The Revenant’ is set to go up for auction next month.

The 13,359-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is located at 209 Pinnacle Ridge Place S.W. and sits on a two-acre parcel of land. An online listing describes it as having, "opulent coffered ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors, hand-crafted Venetian plaster walls, and a blend of the finest imported and local materials."

"Your spacious, south-facing courtyard is a spectacular backdrop for warm weather entertaining. Cold weather diversions abound inside," it reads.

"Escape to your serene and private master wing, featuring a cozy sitting room with a fireplace and a luxurious spa bath custom designed for two. This coveted estate has graced magazine pages as a feature in National Post, Best Home Alberta, has served as a set for an award-winning mini-series and was Leonardo DiCaprio’s home during the filming of ‘The Revenant’."

The property will sell to the highest bidder with an estimated opening bid of $8.5 million.

Bidding opens Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. MST and runs until Jan. 27 through Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Vivienne Huisman of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

Released in 2015, ‘The Revenant’ tells the story of frontiersman Hugh Glass — played by DiCaprio — on a fur trading expedition in the 1820s as he fights for survival after being mauled by a bear and left for dead by his own hunting team. DiCaprio won an Oscar for best actor for his performance.

Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the film won three Golden Globes and five BAFTA awards and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards.

(Supplied/Jill Buckendahl/Concierge Auctions)

