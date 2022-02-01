Alta. man charged in rural hit-and-run near St. Paul
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A man has been charged with failing to stay at the scene of a crash which left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the hit-and-run happened the early evening of Jan. 28, half a kilometre east of St. Paul on Highway 29.
RCMP asked for the public's help identifying the driver of a newer model, dark grey Ford F-250 believed to be involved.
In an update Monday, Mounties announced one criminal charge against Zachary William Machura of the nearby Vilna community.
He is due in St. Paul provincial court on March 24.
There was no update on the man who was hit. STARS flew him to an Edmonton hospital that evening.
