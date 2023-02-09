iHeartRadio

Alta. Mountie airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a woman with a knife: RCMP


A Stars Air Ambulance in a file photo

A 48-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge following an attack that saw an injured RCMP officer airlifted to hospital from a hamlet northeast of Edmonton.

The officer was responding to a call in Thorhild, Alta., at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday.

"During the call, an officer was attacked with a knife and received serious, non-life threatening injuries," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a Thursday news release.

Cindy Chelsberg was arrested and is also facing charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated assault, obstruction and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Chelsberg has been remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police provided no information about the officer that was injured.

