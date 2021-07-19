Alta. murder suspect could be in Vancouver, police say as $100K reward deadline looms

An accused killer who is the subject of a $100,000 reward in Alberta could be in the Vancouver area, police said Monday.

The Calgary Police Service told CTV News the reason investigators suspect Kier Bryan Granado might have fled to B.C.'s Lower Mainland is because he has gang affiliations in the region.

Granado has been on the lam since 2019, when the 24-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a brazen daytime shooting that took place in Calgary four years prior.

The victim, 26-year-old Hussein Merhi, was gunned down in the city's Monterey Park neighbourhood.

In January 2021, authorities announced a $100,000 reward for information that will allow them to track Granada down and bring him into custody – but the reward is set to expire on July 20.

The Calgary Police Service asked anyone who knows of Granado's whereabouts to call the department at 403-266-1234. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst and CTV News Calgary's Dave Dormer

Calgary Police believe this individual may be in the Vancouver area. Anyone who sees this individual or know of their whereabouts, should contact the Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. https://t.co/8PMq4DGaO8