Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane to tour Calgary evacuee centre

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane will be in Calgary Friday to tour the city's reception centre for wildfire evacuees.

Since the centre was opened on Aug. 17, thousands of N.W.T. residents have made their way to the city for shelter and support.

According to the latest numbers, there are more than 2,700 N.W.T. residents staying in Calgary.

The city is also helping a number of long-term care and obstetric patients from both N.W.T. and B.C., where wildfires are also raging.

At the reception centre, evacuees are able to register for accommodation and financial support.

More than 1,100 hotel rooms have been set aside for those residents, but officials say Calgary has the capacity to house as many as 5,000 people if needed.

Earlier this week, a local Calgary charity issued a call for donations to help evacuees.

WILDFIRE STILL OUTSIDE YELLOWKNIFE

In an update last night, the territorial government said it was unlikely the fire would reach the capital, Yellowknife, in the next 72 hours.

Officials say no significant advance was seen Thursday and the fire remains about 15 kilometres outside city limits.

They say today will put “significant” pressure on the perimeter of the fire closest to Yellowknife because of high temperatures, low moisture and brisk-to-heavy winds.

The Northwest Territories legislature is set to reconvene for one day Monday to deal with the fallout from the fire, including getting financial aid to residents.

The two premiers will be joined by Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis for the event, which is expected to include a media conference at 12:30 p.m.

(With files from the Canadian Press)